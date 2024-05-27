Former AEW champion reacts after Darby Allin sets top star on fire during Anarchy in the Arena 

Darby Allin shockingly set Jack Perry on fire with a flamethrower during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has now reacted to the risky sequence.

Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin) lost to Team Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks) in the Anarchy in the Arena match on May 26. At one point in the bout, fans saw Allin setting Perry on fire after the latter attempted to attack Tony Khan.

The former TNT Champion used a flamethrower to prevent Perry from assaulting the AEW President. On her Instagram Story, Britt Baker reacted to the dangerous spot. She shared a clip of the sequence with a shocked face and a fire emoji.

Darby Allin on being seriously injured at AEW Revolution 2024

A few days ago, Darby Allin sat down for an interview with Fightful. During the chat, the face-painted star revealed that he sustained an injury after crashing through a glass sheet at Revolution 2024.

Allin added that although he was hurt, he felt no pain because of the adrenaline coursing through his veins during Sting's last match.

“The glass in Sting’s last match. When I jumped off the ladder and went through the glass, the referee came up to me, ‘Darby, you good?’ ‘Yeah, that was awesome.’ They’re like, ‘Sh*t, you’re not good. You have a hole in your side.’ ‘What?’ I felt fine. He was like, ‘No, you have a hole in your side.’ I told him, ‘I literally have one more spot in this match.’"

At Revolution, Allin and Sting faced The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Title bout. The babyfaces ultimately defeated the Bucks after a hard-hitting contest.

