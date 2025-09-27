  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW champion's huge return after 3 years confirmed

Former AEW champion's huge return after 3 years confirmed

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:01 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

A former champion in AEW is set to make a huge return for the first time since 2022. They will be making their way to the independent circuit following their recent recovery from a serious injury.

Ad

Eddie Kingston made his return to the ring after more than a year at All Out: Toronto last weekend. He took on Big Bill in singles action and was able to score the win that night. This was his first match since he sustained a major leg injury during his match with Gabe Kidd in May 2024.

Beyond Wrestling has just announced that the Mad King will be competing on their Novembercanrana supershow on November 14 at Cranston, Rhode Island. They did not announce who he will be facing, but also revealed that the likes of former WWE Superstars Shotzki Blackheart and Donovan Dijak will be featured on the show. This will be Kingston's first match for the company since August 2022.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

See the announcement below.

Ad

Eddie Kingston is set for his return to AEW weekly TV

Following his in-ring return last weekend, Eddie Kingston has already been booked for his return to weekly television. He is set to be in action tomorrow on AEW Collision in a tag team match.

This is his first TV match since April 20, 2024, as he also competed on the Saturday show at the time. Tomorrow, he'll be teaming up with HOOK as they take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The latter duo is looking to bounce back after being taken out on the pay-per-view.

Ad

Interestingly, this will be Kingston's first time sharing the ring with the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. The two have never faced off another nor competed alongside one another. It remains to be seen whether this new alliance will be effective against an already established AEW tag team.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications