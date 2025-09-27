Former AEW champion's huge return after 3 years confirmed

A former champion in AEW is set to make a huge return for the first time since 2022. They will be making their way to the independent circuit following their recent recovery from a serious injury.Eddie Kingston made his return to the ring after more than a year at All Out: Toronto last weekend. He took on Big Bill in singles action and was able to score the win that night. This was his first match since he sustained a major leg injury during his match with Gabe Kidd in May 2024.Beyond Wrestling has just announced that the Mad King will be competing on their Novembercanrana supershow on November 14 at Cranston, Rhode Island. They did not announce who he will be facing, but also revealed that the likes of former WWE Superstars Shotzki Blackheart and Donovan Dijak will be featured on the show. This will be Kingston's first match for the company since August 2022.See the announcement below.Eddie Kingston is set for his return to AEW weekly TVFollowing his in-ring return last weekend, Eddie Kingston has already been booked for his return to weekly television. He is set to be in action tomorrow on AEW Collision in a tag team match.This is his first TV match since April 20, 2024, as he also competed on the Saturday show at the time. Tomorrow, he'll be teaming up with HOOK as they take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The latter duo is looking to bounce back after being taken out on the pay-per-view.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max THIS SATURDAY, 9/27! HOOK/Eddie Kingston vs @TheCaZXL/@BountyKeith Big Bill + Bryan Keith tried to beat down Kingston after his win at #AEWAllOut, but @730HOOK made the save! HOOK + Eddie collide vs Big Bill/Bryan Keith THIS SATURDAY!Interestingly, this will be Kingston's first time sharing the ring with the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. The two have never faced off another nor competed alongside one another. It remains to be seen whether this new alliance will be effective against an already established AEW tag team.