Former AEW Champion seemingly mocks Thunder Rosa about "sandbagging" accusations against ex-WWE star

Thunder Rosa's previous match with former WWE star Marina Shafir has become a hot topic again, as a major AEW star seemingly mocked La Mera Mera on Twitter.

Last month, the reigning AEW Women's Champion was accused of "sandbagging" her opponent Shafir during a high-stakes match. The accusation came from former Ring of Honor star Erick Stevens, who indicated the star's unprofessionalism without directly mentioning her.

Although Thunder Rosa denied the claims, it is interesting to note that both Britt Baker and Marina Shafir liked the accusatory tweet from Erick Stevens.

In a segment involving Rosa and Toni Storm on this week's Dynamite, the "sandbagging" claim against the former WWE star received another mention as Britt Baker dropped a literal bag of sand on Tony Schiavone's arms.

Team Baker also stated that they were ready for "ThunderStorm," the new alliance between Rosa and Toni Storm. Furthermore, The Doctor also posted a picture of holding a sandbag with her allies, seemingly taking a shot at Thunder Rosa.

"Sandbag ✅ We’re ready for #ThunderStorm #AewDynamite"

While the accusations may be unfounded, the former All Elite Women's Champion has found a way to work it into a storyline. It remains to be seen what is next for the women's division feud in Tony Khan's Promotion.

You can check out the results from this week's Dynamite here.

Fans were excited at the prospect of Britt Baker's return to mainstream AEW programming

Britt Baker's recent dramatic segment and tweet had fans reacting wildly on social media.

Many were happy to see Baker back on TV after a few weeks' absence:

Furthermore, many commenters had hilarious reactions to the "Sandbag" reference.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa already had an iconic feud last year, ending with the former's defeat in a title match. The rivalry seems set to be reignited, this time roping in Toni Storm as well. Fans will have to tune in to AEW programming to see how the storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far