Former AEW champion sends a heartbreaking message amid prolonged absence from the company

AEW's women's division is stacked. This year, the company signed talented names such as Mina Shirakawa, Thekla, and Megan Bayne. Furthermore, several females on their roster, such as Mercedes Mone, Athena, and Toni Storm, are former WWE stars. Storm is the reigning Women's World Champion, while Mone currently holds the TBS Title. Nyla Rose is one of the most dominant women in All Elite Wrestling. She signed with the company in February 2019 and eventually became AEW Women's World Champion. She has held this title only once, and her reign lasted for 101 days. Unfortunately, she has not been seen on Dynamite or Collision in a long time. Her last match in All Elite Wrestling took place against Jordan Blade on AEW Dynamite #272 in December 2024. Even though she was victorious, this was merely a dark match. The Native Beast recently released a heartbreaking statement on X, stating that she misses traveling. This clearly means she misses wrestling and getting booked in shows like she used to, when the company had just been founded. &quot;I miss traveling…&quot; wrote Rose. AEW star Nyla Rose says that her Women's World Title reign was a 'blur' Nyla Rose became the AEW Women's World Champion in February 2020 by defeating the previous champion, Riho, on Dynamite. She was eventually dethroned by Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2020. In a 2021 interview with Fightful, The Native Beast described her title run as a 'blur'. Even though she loves getting booed, she was cheered by the crowd when she won the title, and that meant a lot to her. “It’s a blur. It’s absolutely a blur. It was a bit of a shock. Honestly, the crowd — I’m used to going out and getting booed. It’s like applause to me. I love it. I love hearing those boos. It’s like applause from ghosts, right? It’s fantastic. But that night, they booed me the whole match. [Then], 1-2-3, and there’s applause like this cheering. People are actually — they’re loving it.&quot; [H/T: EWrestling] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHopefully, Tony Khan will start booking Nyla Rose in matches again. The 42-year-old is simply too talented to be wasted.