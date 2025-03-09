  • home icon
  • Former AEW champion sends a massive warning ahead of first-time-ever match at Revolution 2025

By Sujay
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:29 GMT
AEW Revolution is shaping up to be a great show. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
A former AEW champion has sent out a massive warning ahead of the first-ever match at AEW Revolution 2025. Fans are likely to witness a side of this star that no one has seen before.

Will Ospreay will take on Kyle Fletcher at Revolution, and this rivalry has caught steam unlike anything. The two former best friends have faced off against each other many times before with varying results, and it seems that the Revolution pay-per-view will be the final frontier.

The other thing that makes this match interesting is that it’s the first time The Aerial Assassin will step inside a steel cage. On Collision tonight, the former AEW International Champion issued a warning to Kyle Fletcher, stating that he would not hold back.

He said how they were good friends at one point and also spoke about their good times at New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, Will Ospreay warned Fletcher that he would stop at nothing to secure a victory and end this rivalry.

This bout will be one of the most anticipated matches of the PPV, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on March 9, 2025.

Edited by Neda Ali
