Former AEW champion spotted with Nicole Kidman

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 17, 2025 09:51 GMT
An AEW star recently uploaded a picture with Nicole Kidman.
Nicole Kidman (Images via AEW on Facebook and Kidman's Instagram handle)

Ever since AEW's inception, many actors and actresses have had interactions with the company's wrestlers. The latest name on this list is Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman. The 57-year-old is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has been acting since the early 1980s.

A few hours ago, AEW star Anthony Bowens uploaded a picture with Kidman on X. They likely met at the red carpet of the LA premiere of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Season Two at Beverly Estate. The former World Tag Team Champion is seemingly a huge fan of the actress and was quite excited to meet her.

The Five-Tool Player wrote the following caption along with the picture:

"Nicole Kidman x The Pride of Professional Wrestling @AEW #5TP #ThePride."
For a long time, Anthony Bowens was a member of The Acclaimed. The group disbanded earlier this year, and The Five-Tool Player is now a solo competitor. Hopefully, Tony Khan has massive plans for the 34-year-old because he certainly has the appearance of a megastar.

AEW star Anthony Bowens has a massive dream

Former World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens is openly gay. He is proud of his sexual orientation, and it is his dream to become the Jacksonville-based company's first-ever gay singles champion.

The Five-Tool Player spoke about his aspirations after the conclusion of Dynasty 2025.

"Right now, I am focused on becoming a singles competitor and achieving my goals. I am fully, fully prepared to do everything I can to work hard to continue to earn everything I have in the singles division. I fully intend to win gold. I would love to be AEW’s first gay singles champion. I have a lot of things I have to accomplish and that all starts right now," Bowens said.
Anthony Bowens is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets, and hopefully, he will be utilized well. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Debangshu Nath






