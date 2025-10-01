Former AEW champion suddenly drops a Rey Mysterio bombshell

Rey Mysterio is one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time. He has won numerous titles across different promotions and has competed all around the world. He recently received some bombshell praise from a former AEW Champion. The star who praised Rey is none other than the Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay.Rey made his WWE debut in 2002 following the closure of WCW in 2001. He won the Royal Rumble match in 2006 and went onto win the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania that year. He is a grand slam Champion in the Stamford-based company and a Hall of Famer.A Twitter account posted a thread asking people to name their Mount Rushmore of Light-Heavyweight or Cruiserweight wrestlers. The former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay replied to the post with his list of top Cruiserweights including the legendary Luchador. &quot;Me personally; Rey Mysterio, Hayabusa, Naomichi Marufuji &amp; Dragon Kid&quot; Ospreay wrote.Fans loved this response from the Aerial Assassin. It's great to see AEW stars to pay their respects to legends from their rival company.Rey Mysterio might be returning to WWE soonMysterio has been out of action since April of this year. He was set to face El Grande Americano at the but was replaced by Rey Fenix due to his injury. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances in WWE and AAA in non-wrestling roles. It was recently reported by PWInsider that Mysterio might be returning to the ring very soon. It was stated that he has started training in the Performance Center for his return. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place in Rey's hometown of San Diego, it'll be great to have Rey wrestle in his return match there. He could face his son Dominik for the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championship at the show. It will be interesting to see when Rey Mysterio finally returns to the ring.