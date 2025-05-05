Former AEW champion walks away due to frustration

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently walked away from a backstage interview due to frustration about constant losses lately. The interviewer hilariously chased him on the street to finally get a word.

Ever since he parted ways with Anthony Bowens and The Acclaimed earlier this year, Max Caster has been issuing open challenges regularly on weekly programming. However, The Best Wrestler Alive has been squashed by every opponent in his open challenge matches.

Last Saturday on Collision, former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia answered Max Caster's open challenge and squashed him inside a minute. The 35-year-old was later approached backstage for an interview. Max seemed frustrated with constant losses, as he just walked out of the arena without even saying a word.

In a hilarious circumstance, the interviewer continued to chase the AEW star on the street, where the latter also tried to steal a forklift. After a lot of running, he finally decided to comment on his string of defeats.

The former All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champion said that he was not going anywhere and planned on being the AEW World Champion one day. The Long Island native also vowed to be number one before ending the interview.

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed he almost fired Max Caster

During the post-Dynasty 2025 Media Scrum, Max Caster's former partner, Anthony Bowens, revealed that he saved Max's job multiple times in the wake of the 35-year-old's highly controversial raps.

Interestingly, All Elite Wrestling's President and CEO, Tony Khan, who was sitting right beside Bowens, confirmed the story about almost firing Max Caster due to his controversial raps.

"That's true! That is a true story," Tony Khan said.

Caster continues to call himself the Best Wrestler Alive, and only time will tell what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

