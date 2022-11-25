Former AEW Champion wants to appear on Dancing with the Stars

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has expressed an interest in joining the popular reality competition show Dancing with the Stars.

Britt Baker held the title for 290 days across 2021 and 2022 before losing to Thunder Rosa at St Patrick's Day Slam earlier this year in a steel cage match. Rosa recently relinquished the title to interim champion Jamie Hayter, who defeated Toni Storm at Full Gear last weekend.

Baker recently responded to a tweet about possibly competing on Dancing with the Stars with the following simple statement:

If Baker joined the reality dance competition, she wouldn't be the first wrestler to do so. Current Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho competed in season 12, coming in 7th place with partner Cheryl Burke. Jericho is no stranger to reality competitions, having recently been unveiled at The Bride on The Masked Singer.

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella also came in 7th place in season 25 of Dancing with the Stars with Artem Chigvenstev. Following the show, the pair had a baby boy and then married earlier this year. Another WWE Superstar, The Miz, came in 9th place of season 30 of the contest.

Fellow AEW star Paige Van Zant was a runner-up in 2016 with her partner Mark Ballas, while Anthony Ogogo competed in Strictly Come Dancing, the UK version of the show with Oti Mabuse in 2015. The pair were eliminated second in the contest.

Britt Baker named a dream opponent by another AEW star

Marina Shafir, who recently signed an official AEW contract, revealed some of her dream opponents in the company, with Britt Baker amongst the names. Shafir claimed that she would like to face Athena, who recently turned heel, by viciously attacking referee Aubrey Edwards.

Alongside Athena and Britt Baker, Shafir said that she wanted to go up against Mercedes Martinez, Kiera Hogan, and current Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in the ring.

Marina Shafir is currently partnered with Vickie Guerrero and another former champion, Nyla Rose. She recently accompanied Nyla Rose to the ring at Full Gear, where she unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

Would you like to see Dr. Britt Baker on the dancefloor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes