Former AEW champion wants to follow in The Rock's footsteps

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling. Although The Great One hasn't competed in the ring since WrestleMania 32 in 2016, he is still influencing today's talent with his success in Hollywood. One AEW star recently expressed their desire to follow in The Rock's footsteps.

The star in question is former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens. The 32-year-old is one half of the beloved babyface tag team The Acclaimed alongside his partner Max Caster.

Caster captivates live crowds with his trademark raps during the tag team's entrance, but Bowens has made his own leap into the wider world of entertainment by appearing in commercials and modeling. Speaking with Chris Distefano on Chris Distefano Presents: Chrissy Chaos, Bowens declared his intent to open more doors in Hollywood and follow The Rock's example:

"I want that crossover, mainstream appeal. I love professional wrestling and want to do it until I can't do it any longer, but everybody's body has an expiration date. I've done a bunch of commercials over the last couple of years, modeling, just moved to Los Angeles to start building that foundation for later after wrestling. That is the goal. I've always wanted to be a guy like Dwayne [Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock]," he said.

Bowens was then asked if he'd ever met The Great One, to which he replied:

"I've never met him. That is on the bucket list." [h/t Fightful]

The Rock has confirmed that he watches AEW

Anthony Bowens' Acclaimed tag team partner Max Caster seems to have a bond with WWE legend John Cena, who has even shared videos of Caster hitting the AA on Instagram. While it's unknown if Dwayne Johnson is a fan of Bowens in the same way, The Great One has confirmed that he watches AEW.

Speaking with fans in an Instagram live session back in 2020, Johnson was asked if he watched the upstart promotion. He confirmed that he did, revealing that he was happy for the company's success:

"Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW, of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, 'cause it's always a good thing, and creates a hunger which is good."

