Former AEW competitor appears unannounced at WWE WrestleMania 41; fans can't believe it: "Tony is crying rn"

A former AEW competitor made a shocking appearance at WrestleMania 41 following the news of WWE's acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The star is El Hijo del Vikingo, and fans believe it may have affected AEW CEO Tony Khan.

WWE recently announced its acquisition of AAA. At WrestleMania 41 Night One, AAA star Vikingo was present in the crowd. The luchador had a brief interaction with El Grande Americano, as the 27-year-old kicked him in the face before his match against Rey Fenix. Vikingo has competed in AEW several times. He made his in-ring debut in Tony Khan's company in March 2023. He last competed in All Elite Wrestling in January 2024.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Wrestle Ops shared a picture of Vikingo and Triple H following the announcement of the Worlds Collide event featuring AAA and NXT stars on June 7th.

Fans reacted to the picture and claimed that it would have made Tony Khan cry.

''Tony is crying rn!'' a fan claimed.

Meanwhile, other fans hoped that AAA and WWE working together would be beneficial for both companies' talents, including Vikingo.

"This new partnership, I hope, will be very successful for both parties. Best of luck to everyone and congrats to all the talent," a fan wrote.

"This makes the whole acquisition worth it anyway!" another fan wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on the advice he once gave to Vikingo

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest luchadors of all time. The veteran has also kept a close eye on some other luchadors like Rey Fenix, Penta, and Vikingo over the years. In an interview with ESPN in 2023, The Master of 619 opened up about the advice he once gave to Vikingo.

The former WWE Champion revealed that he urged Vikingo to tone down his in-ring style and do big maneuvers when it mattered instead of doing it every week.

“I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to have an impact. You don’t have to do it every night because they already know who you are. I hope that he takes the advice and doesn’t have to suffer what I did, which is learn the hard way,” he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Vikingo made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 41 last night. We will have to wait and see if the luchador makes more appearances in the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

