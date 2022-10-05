"I don't want to go backward or overstay my welcome" - Veteran manager gives real reason why he parted ways with Tony Khan and AEW

AEW has had a handful of wrestling managers, but none have stuck around for long. Dan Lambert recently opened up about his stint in the promotion and eventual exit.

Lambert notably managed popular stars like Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant during his brief tenure with the company. He prominently worked as a heel and cut some exciting promos on AEW television.

During his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lambert recalled his final appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

"We finished up our feud with The Men of the Year and Scorpio Sky against Wardlow and Sky dropped the belt to Wardlow. Sky was going to take a couple of months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal and [Ethan] Page was getting repackaged to do what he's doing now with The Firm and working with MJF. So I just thought that it seemed like it was winding down," Lambert said.

Lambert further noted that he felt his character was getting stale, but he won't rule out a potential return in the future.

"I felt like I was getting stale, even though the reactions were still good. It was still fun, but I grabbed Tony Khan after that show and said, 'Yeah, I think it's run its course. I don't want to go backward or overstay my welcome. So that's going to do it for me.' He was like, 'Oh, man. Sure. Whatever you want. Maybe we've got to come up with a good idea and you can come back in the future.'" (H/T: Fightful)

Outside of wrestling, Dan Lambert is known for establishing the successful American Top Team MMA gym. The renowned facility won the Gym of the Year award for four consecutive years between 2016 and 2019.

The former AEW manager holds Jim Cornette in higher regard than Paul Heyman

Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman are legends of the industry as both have managed top stars to championship success during their respective eras.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert shared why he believes that Cornette is a better manager than the former ECW promoter.

"Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. I think [he's better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. Who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger," Dan Lambert said. (H/T: Fightful)

Jim Cornette has often been very critical of AEW. Recently, he lambasted the promotion's dwindling total viewership numbers.

