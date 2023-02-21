Former AEW name reveals how Bobby Lashley helped him "find a voice" during stint in WWE

WWE veteran Bobby Lashley has had quite a prosperous career, picking up numerous championships during his time in the promotion. But former AEW star Lio Rush will likely remember him for the impact he had on his career.

Despite being a talented in-ring performer, Rush was delegated to being Lashley's manager in WWE, but quickly made the role his own. Similarly, during his early run in AEW, the star also kicked off as a manager to Dante Martin before competing alongside him.

During his recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lio Rush expressed what he learned during his time managing Bobby Lashley.

"I feel like I definitely made the most out of being a manager for Bobby. I feel like it helped me in so many ways that I wasn’t even thinking of. I was never a promo guy on the independent circuit, but I wasn’t making people feel anything. Being so attached to a specific character helped me find a voice." (27:13 onward).

Lio Rush also recently recalled his initial reaction to being released from WWE and how he managed to turn the disappointment into a drive to continue his career as a pro wrestler.

Lio Rush also noted how his time with Bobby Lashley in WWE reminded him of his late trainer

His run in WWE has largely been praised by fans in hindsight, and Rush has even recently commented on possibly ever returning to WWE, especially with Triple H now leading the creative decisions.

Lio Rush & Tyler Breeze have changed for the better now they're in NXT & 205 Live control compared to how they were in the Main Roster it great to see them like this. Lio Rush & Tyler Breeze have changed for the better now they're in NXT & 205 Live control compared to how they were in the Main Roster it great to see them like this. #WWENXThttps://t.co/wdpeKhVVjs

During the same interview, The Man of the Hour detailed what his late trainer told him about wrestling and how his time with Lashley made him realize it.

"I think the biggest thing that I got reminded of – I give all the praise and props in the world to my late trainer Argent Myer. But he used to tell me all the time, ‘this business is a marathon, not a sprint.’ I knew what it meant, but I feel like I needed to go through something in wrestling to truly understand what that meant, and I think being with Bobby [Lashley] showed me that it’s a marathon." (25:53 onward).

It remains to be seen where Lio Rush will end up, but at 28 years old he still has quite a few years left to decide what his future in pro wrestling will be.

