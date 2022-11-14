Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush recently discussed his release from the company in 2020.

Lio had a brief WWE career but showed that he had tremendous talent during his time with the company. Rush served as Bobby Lashley's manager in the company in 2018, and the 28-year-old also won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship prior to getting released.

He also had a brief stint in All Elite Wrestling but has since departed the promotion earlier this year and is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking on the Say Less podcast, the former All Elite star admitted that he didn't know what to do following his release from the company.

"When I got released from WWE, it was almost like I had to just start over, and I didn't really know what to do," said Rush. "And it took me a while for me to realize, like, man, maybe I was a little too young for everything that got thrown at me. But at the same time, I don't regret those times at all. I don't wish that I didn't go through these things ... I feel like it prepared me for so much once I did get released." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Lio Rush claims he lost money touring with WWE

Lio Rush joined current ROH Champion Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast last November. Rush brought up a time when the company toured in Canada while Bobby Lashley was the Intercontinental Champion.

The 28-year-old claimed that he looked at his bank account and realized that he couldn't afford to do it anymore due to his family.

"I remember being on a tour in Canada. And remember looking at my bank account. I say I can't do it anymore. It doesn't make any sense. I'm losing money. I just can't afford to do this anymore. Because I've kids, I have a wife and I've responsibilities," said Rush.

Wrestling fans seemed to enjoy Lio Rush as Bobby Lashley's manager. Time will tell if Lio ever returns to the company and reunites with The All Mighty.

Would you like to see Lio Rush in WWE again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

