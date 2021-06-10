Lio Rush's AC joint separation injury has forced the former WWE Superstar into retirement and he recently announced the same via Twitter.

Rush suffered the injury during his appearance at this year's AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Battle Royal. His announcement led to a large number of pro-wrestling fans Googling him, with one of the top questions being why was Lio Rush released from WWE?

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story - https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Reason why WWE let Lio Rush go in 2020

Lio Rush enjoyed a three-year run with WWE that saw him win the Cruiserweight title on one occasion. His fans also fondly remember his short-lived run as Bobby Lashley's manager on RAW in 2018-19.

WWE released a string of superstars in April 2020 with the reason behind the same given as budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lio Rush was one of several wrestlers that the company let go as part of it.

Lio Rush spoke candidly about his WWE release months later while speaking with Wrestling Inc. Daily. He stated that his exit didn't surprise him but the fact that it happened during the pandemic did catch him offguard.

"During the pandemic...yes, it surprised me. Am I surprised that they released me? I don't think I am."

"I'm not surprised they released me but I am surprised they released me along with a hundred-plus people, during a pandemic. That's pretty sh***y. But like I said, things happen for a reason and I'm sure my reason is going to come up really really soon, if it hasn't already. Things are moving in a positive direction for me," said Lio Rush.

Rush wrestled for a bunch of promotions following his WWE release, including Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He revealed in his Instagram post that AEW was willing to sign him to a deal even though the promotion was aware of the injury that he suffered at Double Or Nothing 2021.

