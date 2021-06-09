What is an AC joint separation (injury that forced Lio Rush to retire)?

Lio Rush has announced his retirement from pro-wrestling due to an AC joint separation injury that he suffered during the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Lio Rush posted a tweet announcing his retirement and shared a lengthy message on his official Instagram account detailing the injury that forced him to retire. Rush opened up on not being able to perform the simplest of tasks because of the injury.

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story - https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

For anyone who knows me, you know that I work endlessly for me and my family. It became more and more frustrating every day finding little things that I could no longer do. Like simply putting on a shirt and a much harder fact to deal with, not being able to pick up my newborn son...

The timing of this injury has forced me to stop and reevaluate and ultimately it's resulted in making the decision to retire from professional wrestling.

What's the injury that caused Lio Rush to retire from active competition?

Lio Rush separated his AC joint during the AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Battle Royal. The Brisbane Knee and Shoulder Clinic website provides a detailed explanation of the injury.

A person's shoulder joint consists of three bones: the shoulder blade, the arm bone, and the collarbone. These bones are termed scapula, humerus, and clavicle, respectively. Here's when the AC joint separation occurs

An acromioclavicular joint separation, or AC joint separation or shoulder separation, occurs when the clavicle separates from the scapula. It is commonly caused by a fall directly on the ‘point’ of the shoulder or by a direct blow received in a contact sport.

Lio Rush's announcement left his fans in shock and wishes immediately began pouring in on social media in response to his tweet. Here are some of the most notable tweets that fans have posted reacting to Rush's announcement.

Lio Rush found success in several promotions, including WWE, where he won the Cruiserweight title on one occasion. He is contractually obligated to make a few more appearances for NJPW and is planning to do so when he fully heals.

Sportskeeda wishes nothing but the very best to Lio Rush for his future.

