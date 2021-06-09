Twitter reacts to Lio Rush announcing retirement due to injury

Lio Rush has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm by announcing his retirement from in-ring competition.

Lio Rush recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. His fans were looking forward to seeing him more in Tony Khan's promotion but it looks like that ship has sailed now.

Rush posted a tweet announcing his retirement from pro-wrestling and shared the full story behind the same on his official Instagram handle.

"I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything," said Lio Rush.

Lio Rush opened up on the "rapidly growing" depression that was the result of his injury. He revealed that he could not do the simplest of tasks like putting on a shirt or picking up his baby.

Rush further heaped praise on AEW for wanting to ink a deal with him after he suffered an injury at the Casino Battle Royal at the Double Or Nothing event.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion then made it clear that he will be making his final few appearances in NJPW due to contractual obligations once he heals. You can read Rush's entire post below:

Lio Rush had a three-year stint with WWE

Lio Rush worked extensively on the independent scene for years on end before making his way to WWE in 2017. He was moved to 205 Live following a short-lived stint in NXT.

Rush later aligned with Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW and the duo feuded with Finn Balor over the Intercontinental title on the road to WrestleMania 35. Rush and Lashley stopped appearing together on WWE TV following WrestleMania.

Rush went on a sabbatical and won the Cruiserweight title soon after his return to NXT. He was one of several superstars to get released by WWE last year due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lio Rush worked for several promotions following his WWE exit, including NJPW. His big announcement took his fans by surprise and many took to Twitter to react to the same. Check out some of the most notable reactions to Lio Rush's retirement tweet:

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Lio Rush for the future. Feel free to share your favorite Lio Rush memories in the comments.

