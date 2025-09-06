Former AEW name sends a heartfelt message after AJ Lee makes blockbuster return on SmackDown

AJ Lee broke the internet today by returning to WWE after nearly 10 years during this week's episode of SmackDown. Her return garnered a lot of different reactions from the wrestling world. Former AEW star KiLynn King took to X to share a heartfelt message after the Black Widow returned to wrestling.On this week's episode of RAW, CM Punk came out to confront Seth Rollins after his controversial win at Clash in Paris. Instead of Rollins, Becky Lynch came out to Rollins' theme song and confronted Punk. She constantly attacked Punk verbally while also slapping him before he finally left the ring.Rollins and Becky tried to do the same to Punk during this week's SmackDown. However, CM Punk had backup ready as AJ Lee's theme song started playing and led to a deafening pop from the Chicago crowd.Following her massive return, Lee received a lot of heartfelt messages. Among the ones welcoming her was KiLynn King, a former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.&quot;Legit crying rn.. she IS the reason I wanted to be a wrestler. So many of us having been craving this moment, for us and for HER..; Welcome back AJ Lee..&quot; she wrote.KiLynn King @KiLynnKingLINKLegit crying rn.. she IS the reason I wanted to be a wrestler. So many of us having been craving this moment, for us and for HER.. Welcome back AJ Lee..🥹🖤🙏🏻Fans are so excited to have the Black Widow back in WWE. It will be interesting to see more of her in the coming weeks.Triple H reacted after AJ Lee returned on SmackDownAfter weeks of speculation, the Black Widow finally made her long awaited WWE return on this week's SmackDown. She came out to a huge pop and immediately attacked Becky Lynch, seeking revenge for her husband.She destroyed Becky Lynch physically forcing her to flee the ring. She then embraced the reaction from the WWE Universe and also pranced around with Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship.After the monumental return on SmackDown, the Game Triple H took to X to welcome AJ back to WWE.&quot;You can always come home... Welcome back @TheAJMendez!&quot; he wrote.It will be interesting to see how this mixed tag team feud plays out ahead of WrestlePalooza.