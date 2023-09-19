Former AEW performer trained by Rikishi set for WWE tryout - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has trained several top names in the professional wrestling business and a former AEW performer trained by him is reportedly set for a tryout in the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is Jessica Roden, who has competed in several matches on AEW Dark in the past. She was not only trained by Rikishi but also by Black Pearl. She has also been known to wrestle under the name J-Rod.

According to PWInsider.com, Jessica Roden will be taking part in the WWE Performance Center tryouts taking place later this week in Orlando, Florida.

We will have to wait and see if Roden lands in the sports entertainment giant.

Rikishi reacts to Jey Uso's actions on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has been on everyone's radar ever since his arrival on Monday Night RAW and his father Rikishi has sent a two-word message after his actions on the Monday night show.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso batted Drew McIntyre in a physical bout. During the match, Jey made it clear that he has no intention of joining The Judgment Day after he superkicked Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. This cost Jey the match, as due to the distraction, McIntyre claymored Uso to pick up the victory.

After the match, The Judgment Day jumped Jey Uso as McIntyre looked on. The former Bloodline member was eventually saved by The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, Rikishi sent a two-word message after the show.

"What happen ???" wrote Rikishi.

Expand Tweet

It will certainly be interesting to see how Main Event Jey's story progresses on RAW as he continues to fight against the stars he had tormented in the past.

Do you want to see Jey Uso hold singles gold on RAW? Let us know in the comments below.