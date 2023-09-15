Rikishi responds to Jey Uso potentially taking a shot at The Bloodline

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to Instagram to respond to Jey Uso's potential shot at The Bloodline.

Jey was recently shifted from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW, a few weeks after he "quit" WWE. Since then he has changed his entrance theme's lyrics as well, now singing 'It's just me Uce,' seemingly taking a shot at his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, alongside his cousin Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso recently took to Instagram to post a reel in which he again clarified with the caption that it's just him from day one.

Anoa'i Family member, Riksihi, only reposted the reel without any caption, which can mean he is in full support of his son during the fallout between The Bloodline.

Vince Russo doesn't believe Jey Uso will join The Judgment Day after leaving The Bloodline

Since Jey has been shifted to WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio has been trying to get him to join The Judgment Day.

However, on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he does not believe Jey will ever join the faction.

"The main angle is Jey Uso is new to RAW. Who are his friends? Who are his enemies? Is he going to join Judgment Day? Well, we already know the answer to that is no, and because the answer to that is no, it means he did accidentally kick Kevin Owens, so there is nothing for us to cling to here, bro," said Russo."

The Bloodline has fallen apart for quite some time. Only Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are left. However, Jimmy Uso is seemingly trying to be a part of the faction again. Let's see what WWE has in store for the storyline.

