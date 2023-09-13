Will Jey Uso join the Judgment Day? WWE veteran thinks he knows the answer (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is the newest member of the RAW roster, and WWE has already teased several creative possibilities for the former Bloodline member, including joining Judgment Day. While reviewing the show, Vince Russo revealed where the company was going wrong with its booking tactics on the red brand.

It's pretty obvious that Jey Uso is instantly one of the hottest talents on RAW since his move, as all the attention is on his immediate future. Vince Russo noted that the main story revolves around Jey and whether he will get along with other superstars on the flagship show.

Main Event Jey had an interesting interaction with Finn Balor this week, where the Judgment Day member openly admitted that the group would love to have the Samoan star amongst their ranks. While the prospects of Jey Uso in the top faction of RAW sound promising on paper, Vince Russo felt he and every fan already knew that it would never happen.

Kevin Owens and Jey Uso lost their tag team match to Judgment Day on RAW after the latter accidentally hit his partner with a superkick. The veteran noted the predictable nature of the narrative around Jey Uso and claimed there wasn't "much to cling" to:

"The main angle is Jey Uso is new to RAW. Who are his friends? Who are his enemies? Is he going to join Judgment Day? Well, we already know the answer to that is no, and because the answer to that is no, it means he did accidentally kick Kevin Owens, so there is nothing for us to cling to here, bro," said Russo on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. [From 16:30 to 17:00]

Vince Russo explains an Attitude Era example to reveal what's lacking in the current WWE product

Russo, who regularly reviews Attitude Era tapes, recently watched episodes of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the early days of his meteoric rise.

The former WWE head writer named multiple stars who went against Austin and said the odds were firmly stacked against the Texas Rattlesnake. The question on every fan's mind was how Steve Austin would deal with adversity and take down multiple challengers.

When compared to the current programming, Vince Russo said fans didn't have anything similarly compelling to get behind on WWE TV:

"What you're asking yourself as the viewer is, from a booking perspective, how are they going to get out of this? How are they possibly going to get out of this? That's the question, that you want fans to ask. How are they going to get out of this? Bro, when was the last time we asked that question on any of these shows?" [From 17:01 - 18:15]

