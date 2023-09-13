Even having Becky Lynch won't convince WWE veteran to watch NXT, he bluntly admits (Exclusive)

WWE's plan to boost NXT has involved multiple main roster stars returning to the brand for brief runs, and it looks like Becky Lynch is the latest name to join the list. While having Lynch on the brand improves the star power, Vince Russo revealed that he just couldn't get himself to watch NXT.

As seen in recent weeks, WWE has begun what seems like a one-off angle between Becky Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Lynch is just one of many superstars from RAW and SmackDown who have returned to NXT to compete in a high-profile match. WWE's simple goal is to hopefully increase the third brand's viewership numbers by getting some of the top main roster names in for a few matches.

Vince Russo reacted to Lynch's upcoming NXT appearance and admitted that while he had no ill feelings towards the Irish star and Tiffany Stratton, he just didn't have the desire to tune into WWE's developmental brand.

"I have nothing against these two women, but I don't think anything would get me to watch NXT. Bro, I don't know what they would have to do to get me to ever put that show on," the former WWE writer revealed on Legion of RAW. [38:40 – 40:00]

Becky Lynch wants to achieve something she's never done before in WWE

Big Time Becks spent the majority of the year feuding with Trish Stratus, which culminated in a phenomenal Steel Cage match at Payback 2023.

Everyone wondered what was next for Lynch, and while a run for another women's title seemed like a probable option, WWE has chosen to use the former champion to get some eyes on the NXT product.

She may have a long list of accolades in WWE, but Becky Lynch has never won the NXT Women's Championship, and the unfulfilled aspiration serves as the foundation for her return to the brand.

Tiffany Stratton was also on this week's Monday Night RAW as WWE added the final touches before the first time ever match, scheduled for the next NXT episode.

