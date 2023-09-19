Rikishi seemingly sends a cryptic two-word message after Jey Uso's actions on WWE RAW

Jey Uso had an eventful evening on this week's Monday Night RAW. Following his actions, WWE legend and Jey's father, Rikishi, sent a two-word message on Twitter.

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Jey in a singles match. During the closing moments of the contest, The former Right Hand Man superkicked members of The Judgment Day, who had been trying to recruit him.

In the aftermath of the bout, the villainous faction attacked Jey, but he was eventually saved by Cody Rhodes, as he chose to join forces with the babyfaces instead of turning heel. Taking to Twitter, Rikishi sent out a two-word message.

However, the WWE legend didn't clarify if his message was aimed at Jey and his actions. Few replies to the tweet suggested that Rikishi's message was related to an earthquake in California.

"What happen ???" wrote Rikishi.

Vince Russo believes that The Bloodline, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes' storyline could go on "forever"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Bloodline's storyline and Jey Uso's angle with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, he suggested that The Bloodline angle could go on "forever" despite criticism from fans.

Russo mentioned that new characters often get involved in storylines like these. Hence, it leads to the storyline continuing for a long time.

He said:

"I got to tell you, and I'm being honest with you here. I wrote for a very, very, very long time. If you let these things go [on] organically, without forcing them. I really believe you could follow the bouncing ball forever because it's our lives. It's just like our lives. It goes on and on and on. Things change, [and] different people get involved and come and go. There are peaks, and there are valleys, and there are trials, and there are tribulations. And it goes on. That's why I believe if you have strong characters and organically just let it go — it'll go on forever."

On RAW, Jey Uso has formed an alliance with Reigns' long-term rival, Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso is aiming to make his way back into The Bloodline.

