Vince Russo thinks major WWE storyline can go on "forever" despite fans criticizing it (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is a man who knows a thing or two about important storylines, having worked on numerous compelling angles at the peak of the Attitude Era. He recently gave an exciting insight into the Bloodline story and a fresh perspective.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed The Bloodline story, Jey Uso joining RAW, and what it meant for Cody Rhodes.

Vince Russo said that if things are done organically, a story can go on forever:

"I got to tell you, and I'm being honest with you here. I wrote for a very, very, very long time. If you let these things go [on] organically, without forcing them. I really believe you could follow the bouncing ball forever because it's our lives. It's just like our lives. It goes on and on and on. Things change, [and] different people get involved and come and go. There are peaks, and there are valleys, and there are trials, and there are tribulations. And it goes on. That's why I believe if you have strong characters and organically just let it go — it'll go on forever." (1:32 - 2:17)

Vince Russo is only interested in one storyline for Jey Uso on RAW

Vince Russo didn't seem thrilled about the idea of Jey Uso joining RAW unless WWE had something bigger in store for the latter. He pitched the idea of Jey luring Cody Rhodes into Roman Reigns' trap to set up the WrestleMania 40 main event:

"I'll tell you, bro, if they weren't trading Cody [Rhodes], then the only thing I'd be interested in is Cody and Jey Uso. I'd be interested in that, and you could make that part of the Roman Reigns story if you knew how to craft it and you knew how to get to where you want to go. But if you tell me that Cody Rhodes is going to get into a feud with Jey Uso, then I like that. But if he gets traded over, then you look at the RAW roster, and it's like nobody is over. What are we going to do here? So to me, bro, it all depends on whether Cody goes or not." (2:48 - 3:40)

Cody brought Jey Uso to RAW, and the latter already has many enemies on the red brand, including Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare gets traded to SmackDown after Adam Pearce hinted at a tradeoff.

