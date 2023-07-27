Former AEW star addresses concerns of locker room size and "people collecting a paycheck"

A former AEW star recently gave his comments on the size of the AEW roster.

The star in question is Fuego Del Sol, who had a decent run in AEW's early days. However, the highflyer struggled to get TV time in 2023 which eventually led to his departure from the company on July 1st, 2023.

For the past year, Many fans begin to criticize All Elite Wrestling for not utilizing their talent properly, mainly due to the lack of TV time that the company had to work with at that time. With the introduction of AEW Collision, many stars like Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and Miro have been featured more regularly on television.

In an interview with Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling podcast, Fuego Del Sol gave his thoughts on the length of the AEW roster:

"Yes and no. I’ll never be mad at people collecting a paycheck, man. (...) So, with the introduction of Ring Of Honor, with the introduction of Collision, with the introduction of house shows, I think more than anything, there just needs to be a proper structure [showing] how much has this guy got to wrestle this month? Is he getting better? [Implement] a grading system, how was his matches here, here, and here? Should we get him on the show more, should we get him on the show less? There’s a balance to it all."

Fuego Del Sol further said:

"I can’t say they have too many guys, I’ll never be mad at guys making a paycheck. However, there’s definitely times when you feel like people aren’t getting used as much as you want them to be or as much as you think they should be.” [H/T: Fightful]

Former AEW star says Tony Khan gave up on him after Cody Rhodes' departure

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently talked about how Cody Rhodes' departure affected his run in the company, as Tony Khan did not believe in him as much as Rhodes did.

The Master of The Tornado DDT was with Tony Khan's company since 2020. The star was later given a full-time contract in 2021, however, in June of this year, the luchador revealed that he had left the company.

Speaking to Nick Hausman, Fuego Del Sol revealed the impact Cody Rhodes has on his career and how he believed in him more than Tony Khan did:

"I feel like I have to preface this by saying that Cody Rhodes was a huge help to me when he was there. So the second Cody Rhodes left, I knew things were going to be a little bit more difficult. Cody was a middleman in a lot of ways, but he believed in me and I don’t feel like I ever got that same type of belief from Tony Khan that I got from Cody Rhodes. So, it became more difficult when he left. I had to try and use QT, but QT has aspirations of his own and I get it."

