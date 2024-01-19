Former AEW star addresses possible WWE return at Royal Rumble after nearly 5 years

A recently departed AEW star has fueled the speculations of his return at WWE Royal Rumble in nearly a week.

We are talking about none other than Shawn Spears. He had been a part of WWE, where he gained popularity as Tye Dillinger, before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019. However, he did not attain as much success as many had predicted. Despite that, he had some notable matches in Tony Khan's company.

Shawn Spears announced last month that he was leaving the company, citing it as a personal choice while thanking the promotion for the tenure. This led many to believe he would return to the global juggernaut soon.

The Perfect 10 ignited the rumors further with his recent actions. He took to his X to react to a video, where people were watching his participation as the number 10 entrant into the Royal Rumble match, benefitting his persona.

"What a time. What a video 🙌🏼 Hmmmm… #Perfect10," Spears wrote.

Shawn Spears reacts to potential departure of another AEW star

While Shawn Spears has confirmed not being a part of AEW anymore, he responded to MJF potentially leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Salt of the Earth was last seen at the Worlds End pay-per-view, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe.

MJF's profile was removed from the official All-Elite roster after his loss. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the news on X, which led his former Pinnacle stablemate, Shawn Spears, to react to the same.

With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view coming up, it would be interesting to see if MJF and Shawn Spears shock the system and jump ship to the global juggernaut.

Do you think both stars would sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

