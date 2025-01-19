Former AEW star addresses whether Tony Khan does cocaine: "I partied and hung around Tony a lot"

AEW launched in 2019 with much fanfare and optimism. Tony Khan was a lifelong wrestling fan praised by many for finally offering an alternative to WWE. The early days of the company saw many unconfirmed rumors and backstage talk on talents partying, and fraternizing with Khan himself. Now a familiar face is speaking up on the rumors.

Joey Janela debuted in 2006 and began making his name on the indies, and with promotions such as CZW and PWG. He inked a three-year contract and became one of All Elite Wrestling's first signees, while also being allowed to continue working indies. Amid a bit of controversy, Janela left when his contract expired on May 1, 2022.

The Bad Boy took to X this weekend to respond to a fan discussion on the AEW President, with viewers debating on whether Khan recreationally used cocaine. One fan claimed to be an addict himself and believed Khan was a user because he allegedly stayed up late partying with Janela. The 35-year-old has had curious remarks about his former employer in the past, but this time, he defended Khan against the rumors. Joey also admitted to vanity searching on X, formerly Twitter.

"I partied and hung around Tony a lot in the early days of AEW, and he never did cocaine once or did anything to indicate he was doing cocaine. I know how cocaine works and he wasn’t working like that. Lol. Also, yes, this quote came from a vanity search haha," Joey Janela wrote.

Janela continues to be a top talent in GCW, which has been involved in AEW discussions as of late. He was defeated by veteran wrestler Rhyno at Thank Me Later 2025 earlier this month.

Tony Khan announces big AEW Dynamite match

Samoa Joe has returned to All Elite Wrestling, and now he's headed back to in-ring action. Tony Khan took to X last night to announce Joe vs. Nick Wayne for Wednesday's live Dynamite episode.

"After The Patriarchy attacked @730hookat Dynamite, Samoa Joe returned to AEW! Joe returns to the ring this Wednesday!Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan wrote.

Dynamite will air live from Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. Officials have also announced the following for the show: A face-off between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, PAC vs. Cope, Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, plus The Hurt Syndicate challenging Private Party for the World Tag Team Championship.

