Former AEW star launches a verbal tirade at Tony Khan-led promotion, 2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion responds

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently went on a Twitter rant after seeing a recent clip of this week's DARK. While the former All Elite Wrestling star found many faults, he was met with some pushback from FTR's Dax Harwood.

Janela was, unfortunately, one of the first stars in AEW to have his contract extension denied. Earlier this year, The Bad Boy, alongside stars like Alan Angles, Jack Evans, and Marko Stunt, all parted ways with the promotion.

After watching a clip of Rey Fenix's recent bout against Indie Sweetheart, AR Fox and Joey Janela took to Twitter to praise the bout and criticize how AEW DARK has become a show for squash matches.

"This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show," @JANELABABY tweeted.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Rey Fenix vs AR Fox highlights from AEW Dark, awesome little sprint. Rey Fenix vs AR Fox highlights from AEW Dark, awesome little sprint. https://t.co/WIxibqMOOO This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show. twitter.com/drainbamager/s… This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show. twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

Janela's rant continued as he pointed out even more of the issues he has:

"I always made it a point to make my matches with local talents 60/40 or even 50/50, because I’m a fan myself and I know that I would never waste my time watching something presented like that & was constantly watching me get shittier in ring. That’s my Wednesday morning rant!"

In response to his rant, Dax Harwood pointed out that not every star is as athletically inclined as Fenix and Fox.

"Absolutely does not need to be an action packed sprint. Not many in the world are as talented as these two; especially me! If every match was an action packed sprint, what would make them different? Everyone would compare them to Rey Fenix or AR, & there’s literally no comparison," @DaxFTR tweeted.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR @JANELABABY Absolutely does not need to be an action packed sprint. Not many in the world are as talented as these two; especially me! If every match was an action packed sprint, what would make them different? Everyone would compare them to Rey Fenix or AR, & there’s literally no comparison @JANELABABY Absolutely does not need to be an action packed sprint. Not many in the world are as talented as these two; especially me! If every match was an action packed sprint, what would make them different? Everyone would compare them to Rey Fenix or AR, & there’s literally no comparison

The men seemed to have reached a conclusion by the end, however, as both seemed to understand the other's point.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

While Joey Janela is no longer with AEW, he once claimed that he'd become the next Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Since his departure from AEW in May 2022, Joey Janela has been going all out on the independent circuit as well as building prominence in GCW. The Bad Boy has had some awfully bloody matches recently, but he still seems to have a larger aspiration.

During an interview appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Janela claimed that his end goal is to be like The Rock:

"I'm the next Rock, that's what they're saying. That's why I'm getting the teeth done because I'm gonna break into acting right now, I'm gonna be the next Rock. I'm gonna make a couple of bad movies, until I find my flow and become that Hollywood hunk." [From 0:14 to 0:28]

While the former AEW star was likely joking, he's clearly not allowed any of the hiccups in his journey to hold him back from achieving his dreams in the wrestling industry.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes