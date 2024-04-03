Former AEW star behind Skye Blue joining Tony Khan's promotion

Former AEW star Joey Janela left the promotion in May 2022 after his contract expired. However, according to Skye Blue, Janela helped her get a full-time job in the company.

Skye Blue worked numerous matches for AEW starting in April 2021 before officially signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion in April 2023. She has since become one of the top female stars in All Elite Wrestling. Blue is currently aligned with TBS Champion and House of Black member, Julia Hart.

On the Kicking Out podcast, Skye Blue revealed that Joey Janela reached out to her and provided her with contacts to get into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“I was doing the indies for a while, and Joey Janela actually reached out to me and was like, ‘Hey, here’s Shawn Dean’s phone number. Go text Shawn Dean.’ I was like, 'What?' I kind of didn’t believe it was real because I was already going to be in (...) 2020 during COVID, during the pandemic."

She further reflected on working as an extra in AEW before inking a deal with the company.

“So I was already going to be in Tampa because I was doing a GCW show. I texted Shawn Dean and he was like, 'Yeah, come in and do extra work in Jacksonville.' So I was an extra in 2020. Then I was also an extra in 2021, the All Out week. Then that was the week that I was in the Casino Battle Royale and then it was all history from there.”

AEW star Skye Blue discussed turning heel for the first time in her career

Skye Blue recently underwent a massive character change in AEW after being attacked by Julia Hart's mist. She has since turned heel and allied with the TBS Champion.

Speaking on the Kicking Out podcast, Skye Blue opened up about being a heel and revealed that she felt comfortable in the new role.

"Yeah, it's really been (...) I have never been a heel in my entire career until now, and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself and (...) I like it because I'm also still learning. Like, I'm learning how to portray the character better. You know what I mean? Like, I feel like I'm always learning and I'm surrounded by, like, such great people at AEW to learn from."

Many speculated that Skye Blue would become a part of the House of Black faction following her heel turn. However, that seemingly isn't the case, as of now. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the upstart.

