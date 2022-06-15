"Very in your face" - Former AEW star gives her honest opinion on Thunder Rosa amidst rumors of her being unhappy (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Big Swole recently commented on the situation surrounding Thunder Rosa.

For those unaware, the current All Elite Women's World Champion has reportedly been accused of sabotaging her recent match with Marina Shafir on Dynamite. There have also been reports of her being unhappy with her current position in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Big Swole was asked about the news going around regarding the former NWA star being difficult to work with. She stated that she personally does not feel that is the case.

The former AEW star added that Rosa tends to be direct, which might come across as abrasive to most people.

"I don't think she is difficult. I think she is very passionate. Sometimes when Thunder speaks she is very passionate and she is very loud about it she is very in your face and most people will say that's abrasive but I don't think she is difficult to deal with," Swole said. [32:02-32:29]

You can check out the entire episode here:

Big Swole feels Thunder Rosa should have more TV time in AEW

On the same edition of UnSKripted, Big Swole further spoke about Thunder Rosa and her current position in AEW, wishing the promotion gave La Mera Mera more TV time.

Moreover, Swole added that she rarely sees Rosa on All Elite programming besides vignettes and almost forgot that the latter was the current women's champion.

Here's what she had to say:

"I do wish they put her on TV more. I almost forgot that she was champion. I don't see here outside of vignettes. Given the way things are going there is probably some frustration going on." [32:31-32:59]

Thunder Rosa has defended her title against the likes of Serena Deeb and Marina Shafir. Her next challenger might be Toni Storm, depending upon last week's events when the former WWE Superstar came to her aid after a match.

It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling books Thunder Rosa going forward amidst all the rumors of her unhappiness.

