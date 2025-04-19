Former AEW star breaks silence on "Tony fumbled" chants after joining WWE 

A top former AEW star has been making waves after joining WWE recently. However, he broke his silence after some 'Tony fumbled' chants were thrown at him on live WWE television shows.

Ricky Saints is the current WWE Superstar, who also became a champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Tony Khan released The Absolute One a few months back. Right after that, WWE signed him, and he made his shocking debut in WWE NXT.

Not only that, Ricky Saints also became the NXT North American Champion in less than two months of his debut. However, over the last few weeks, fans have showered 'Tony fumbled' chants on the Saints, referencing how Tony Khan underutilized the talented athlete during his AEW tenure.

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Saints was asked about those chants during shows. The former FTW Champion appreciated the fans' opinions, but did not favor them putting down Tony Khan.

"My reaction is, it's not about what happened in the past. Let's focus on now and my work that I'm doing now. I appreciate the sentiment that they care about me and have opinions about the situation, but let's not put somebody else down," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Ricky Saints slammed veterans for his lackluster AEW run

Many believe Ricky Saints had huge potential to thrive as a top AEW star during his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, after April 2024, he was not seen on television, and months later, he was granted his release.

The current WWE NXT North American Champion, on the Ringer podcast, slammed veterans for getting involved in the creative booking of AEW.

"I will say this, there are some people who stuck their nose in my creative business that shouldn’t have happened. Veterans. And that’s it, I’ll leave it at that. And if they got a problem with me, they got my number. And text me about it. I think what it was is if it didn’t work for their creative, then someone had to get the boot. That’s how I see it."

With Ricky Saints already making an impact at the start of his WWE run after All Elite Wrestling failed to capitalize on his potential, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

