Ricky Starks makes a big revelation about AEW run: "That shouldn't have happened" 

Former AEW star Ricky Starks recently debuted in NXT. In WWE, he will be known as Ricky Saints.

The Absolute's All Elite Wrestling run was quite fruitful. He was one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets, and he won the AEW World Tag Team and FTW championships. Starks' last match in the company occurred in early 2024, where Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated him and Big Bill in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinal.

For a long time, it was rumored that Starks' relationship with the Jacksonville-based company had soured, which ultimately led to his departure earlier this year. He recently appeared on Busted Open and revealed that his release was probably not professional and was due to personal reasons. He also said the following about the veterans of the company:

"I will say this, there are some people who stuck their nose in my creative business that shouldn’t have happened. Veterans. And that’s it, I’ll leave it at that. And if they got a problem with me, they got my number. And text me about it. I think what it was is if it didn’t work for their creative, then someone had to get the boot. That’s how I see it."

Starks recalled how his AEW run played out.

"But I’m not trying to be negative in my thought process about it (…) if you want to step on me to get ahead in your illustrious career, everyone has an illustrious career. Everyone should have an illustrious career. That is perfectly fine. But at the same time, I’m not wet behind my ears." [H/T: F4Wonline]

Career achievements of former AEW star Ricky Starks

Apart from the two titles in All Elite Wrestling, Ricky Starks has won championships in various promotions. He is the reigning DEFY World Champion and a former NWA World Television Champion.

The 34-year-old is also a former ACW Hardcore Champion, a former XCW Heavyweight Champion, and a former VIP Tag Team Champion. Upon his NXT debut, he expressed his intention to win the NXT Championship.

