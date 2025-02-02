Former AEW star claps back after getting insulted for backing Jey Uso, vindicated with Royal Rumble win

AEW and WWE fans are both buzzing in a major way today after Jey Uso won the 38th annual Royal Rumble, punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41. The Anoa'i Family member has gained countless supporters on his interesting journey to the top, including wrestlers who vocally back him from other promotions. Now one familiar face is firing back at fan backlash today.

Main Event Jey entered the Royal Rumble at #20 on Saturday, and shockingly won after just 36:59, last eliminating John Cena. While the wrestling world has seen an increase in support for the younger Uso brother, others are doubling down on their backing of the RAW Superstar. This includes former AEW high-flyer Fuego Del Sol.

The Fire of The Sun took to X (fka Twitter) in late January to defend Jey after a botch on RAW. Fans were piling on the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, while many, including Fuego, supported their fellow wrestler.

Fuego debated his support for Jey Uso, as did others, and it appeared the topic had died down heading into the Rumble. However, Fuego took to X after Saturday's WWE PLE and shared his previous thoughts with a jab at the critics. The 29-year-old endorsed Uso, and defended his previous remarks:

"There are a lot of 'In Ring Enthusiasts' that respectfully disagreed with me, others insulted me. I love the graps, but also recognize how much marketability and likability goes into this business. Jey is good. Some don’t like the push. 'Vocal minority' on X. Be aware of that," Fuego Del Sol wrote.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup

Fuego Del Sol's former workplace will continue the march to Revolution and Grand Slam: Australia on Wednesday for a live AEW Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata with Mariah May on commentary

Hounds of Hell vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

Will Ospreay vs. a member of The Don Callis Family

Dynamite will mark AEW's first Atlanta show in five years. The episode will air live on TBS and Max from Gateway Center Arena. ROH TV will also be taped.

