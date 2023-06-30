Former AEW star credits Cody Rhodes for hilarious gimmick

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is currently preparing for his huge match with Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023, but a former AEW star has taken the time to thank the American Nightmare for what he's done for their career.

The star in question is Fuego Del Sol, who left AEW earlier this month after his contract expired. Fuego was a huge fan favorite during his time with All Elite Wrestling, and had a fan in Cody who even donned a mask and called himself "Fuego II" on episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation.

The team known as "Too Fast Too Fuego" only wrestled a handful of matches, but stayed undefeated in the four matches they competed in. During a recent interview with Fightful, Fuego Del Sol credited Cody Rhodes for the tag team, stating that if it wasn't for the American Nightmare, he doesn't know where his career would have ended up.

"At the end of the day, this was a Cody Rhodes project that was for Cody. It was pitched by Cody. It was done by Cody. I had no say. I was just riding the roller coaster, as I would say, of Too Fast, Too Fuego. If he wasn't in the position that he was in I don't know if this ever would have happened. But because of that, he got me booked on the show every week, which got me doing vlog bits every week, which just continued to grow and evolve my character and grow my status online." (H/T Fightful)

Which AEW star admitted to being jealous of Cody Rhodes?

Since leaving All Elite Wrestling in February 2022, Cody Rhodes has become one of the biggest and most popular superstars on the WWE roster. So it's natural that people may be a bit jealous of the success he's having.

But one AEW star has even admitted to being jealous of the American Nightmare! The star in question is Cody's older brother Dustin Rhodes, who is still a huge part of the All Elite Wrestling roster to this day.

Dustin admitted during his time on the Wrestling Perspective podcast that the brotherly competition he and Cody have has made him jealous of the success his brother is having.

Both of the Rhodes brothers will be in action this weekend as well. As previously stated, Cody will face Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Money in the Bank event in London, while Dustin faces Ricky Starks on AEW Collision in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

