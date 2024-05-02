Former AEW star drops massive Uncle Howdy tease

A former AEW star has been getting into the mix of the recent Uncle Howdy teases on WWE programming.

The star is none other than Matt Hardy who recently departed from AEW. The veteran made his shocking return to TNA at Rebellion where he brought back his 'Broken' gimmick. However, he has not signed a contract with the promotion and has also been teasing his WWE return by uploading the ongoing QR Code teases of Uncle Howdy in the Stamford-based promotion.

Uncle Howdy's character is portrayed by Bray Wyatt's younger brother Bo Dallas who is a former NXT Champion but had an underwhelming run on the main roster. However, Bo will now have a chance to show his talents as Uncle Howdy and could possibly bring some other names with him. Many fans have speculated that Uncle Howdy could form the Wyatt 6 faction which will consist of Matt Hardy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, and Braun Strowman.

On X (formerly Twitter), Matt Hardy dropped another major tease of his potential involvement with Uncle Howdy.

Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently addressed his potential involvement in the Uncle Howdy storyline

Matt Hardy is no stranger to supernatural gimmicks as he himself portrays one in the form of 'Broken' Matt Hardy. The former AEW star has worked closely with Bray Wyatt who was one of the most incredible characters in the WWE. However, many believe that Matt may have a hand in the current Uncle Howdy teases happening in the WWE.

Speaking in an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Matt Hardy stated that he is going to consider being a part of the Uncle Howdy storyline due to his history with Bray Wyatt.

"I just have such a storied history with Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt, that I am obviously going to be in consideration for that. It's pro wrestling, you never say never."

Uncle Howdy may not be coming alone to the WWE and the surprising reveal may send shockwaves among the fans. It will be interesting to see if Matt Hardy is revealed as one of the members of the potential group.

