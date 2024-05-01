49-year-old veteran leaves the door open for WWE comeback for one major potential storyline

A former WWE Superstar recently mentioned keeping the door open for a return to the Stamford-based company. He hinted at being a part of the mysterious storyline that's been brewing on television.

Matt Hardy's contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) expired in April 2024, and he has chosen not to ink a new deal with the Tony Khan promotion. Interestingly, he returned to TNA Wrestling at the Rebellion PPV with his "Broken" gimmick and attacked the World Champion, Moose.

Back in 2018, Hardy had an unexpected alliance in the form of late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who helped him win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle at WrestleMania 34. Embracing their more eccentric characters and forming a tag team called The Deleters of Worlds, Wyatt and the 49-year-old veteran held the RAW Tag Team Championship for a while.

Before Windham Rotunda passed away in August 2023, he was involved in a storyline with his brother, Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy. WWE has been dropping mysterious teases about the return of the 33-year-old star for the past few weeks on TV.

Speaking with Cultaholic Wrestling's Tom Campbell, Matt Hardy was asked about his involvement in the potential Uncle Howdy storyline. The former United States Champion said:

"I just have such a storied history with Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt, that I am obviously going to be in consideration for that. It's pro wrestling, you never say never." [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

Listen to the full episode below:

WWE veteran Matt Hardy addresses his wife's in-ring future

Even though the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion showed up at TNA Wrestling, he hasn't signed a contract with the promotion. Hardy has noted that he is still a free agent.

With that being said, during Broken Matt's previous run with the company, he had his family members involved in the storyline. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion revealed that his wife, Reby, could make her in-ring return soon.

"I’m also going to push the character forward. I’m getting ready to start shooting some vignettes where maybe you see something, and I’m gonna lean on Reby a little bit on this too. I think there’s also going to be a utilization of some more of my family in it too, like, that’s not out of the question as far as it is going forward. Even Reby said she’s ready to wrestle a match, and there might be something there with Eddie Edwards and his wife. We’ll see," he said.

Check out the video below:

Fans will be stunned to see Matt Hardy's return to WWE and potentially be a part of Uncle Howdy's storyline. The 49-year-old veteran could help elevate Bo Dallas' on-screen character the way he did it for Bray Wyatt.