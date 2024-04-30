Matt Hardy addresses his wife Reby’s in-ring future

Matt Hardy has addressed the question of his wife, Reby’s in-ring future, and it is an exciting update. He is known to involve his family in wrestling, which has worked well for him so far.

Matt recently showed up in TNA and shocked the fans as he took out the world champion, Moose. Despite appearing at the show, he has revealed that he is still a free agent.

The interesting thing is that he went back as Broken Matt Hardy, a gimmick that he made famous during his previous TNA run. During that time, he involved his family in the gimmick. He has now revealed on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast that his wife could wrestle a match soon.

“I’m also going to push the character forward. I’m getting ready to start shooting some vignettes where maybe you see something, and I’m gonna lean on Reby a little bit on this too. I think there’s also going to be a utilization of some more of my family in it too, like, that’s not out of the question as far as it is going forward. Even Reby said she’s ready to wrestle a match, and there might be something there with Eddie Edwards and his wife. We’ll see,” he said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Matt Hardy acknowledges his family in an emotional social media post

Matt Hardy is known to be a family man and frequently talks about them on his social media platforms.

He recently took to Twitter to share a video where he talked about his family and how he has lived his dream as a wrestler.

"I lead a remarkable life. For 32 years, I have lived my dream as a pro-wrestler. I have a beautiful family, a family any man would dream of. I have a gorgeous talented wife, I have four perfect children. I am also very aware, I have embraced, there is an entity inside of me, and when it's driving, I feel alive. So look deep, deep into my eyes, as you peer into the window to my soul. You shall also see a primal and animalistic essence. And it's activated when the vessel of Matt Hardy reaches its breaking point. And when Damascus is behind the helm, everything around him is BROKEN. Delete!"

Expand Tweet

With him talking about Reby’s in-ring return soon, it will be interesting to see in what capacity she might return.