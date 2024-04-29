"For 32 years, I have lived my dream as a pro-wrestler" - WWE legend Matt Hardy makes emotional post

A WWE legend has made a very emotional post on social media.

Matt Hardy's contract with AEW expired earlier this year and he chose not to re-sign with the company. Instead, he has made an appearance on TNA and appears to be set for a run on the promotion at this time. He said that he had only told his wife about going to TNA and so the word didn't get out.

The entire thing happened when Tommy Dreamer got in touch with him. Since then, he has spoken about the fact that he's not signed a contract with TNA and is on a pay-per-appearance deal with them. His appearance in TNA saw him return to his BROKEN character.

Now in an "exclusive" video on social media, Matt Hardy appears to have hinted at the second coming of a more vicious Broken character. The WWE legend said that he had lived his dream wrestling for 32 years and was now ready to let his other entity take over. The video was extremely emotional, in the beginning, and showed him talking about his family, before he was overcome by the other entity.

"I lead a remarkable life. For 32 years, I have lived my dream as a pro-wrestler. I have a beautiful family, a family any man would dream of. I have a gorgeous talented wife, I have four perfect children. I am also very aware, I have embraced, there is an entity inside of me, and when it's driving, I feel alive. So look deep, deep into my eyes, as you peer into the window to my soul. You shall also see a primal and animalistic essence. And it's activated when the vessel of Matt Hardy reaches its breaking point. And when Damascus is behind the helm, everything around him is BROKEN. Delete!"

Matt Hardy will continue appearing for other promotions outside WWE and AEW

At the moment, Matt Hardy is not signed with either WWE or AEW, which has left him free to work anywhere in the industry.

That's exactly what he's doing and he appeared for AML Wrestling as well for a meet and greet.

"TOMORROW! Sunday, April 28th, myself, Queen Rebecca & The Gothic Baby will be appearing at @AMLWrestling. #HouseHardy will be meeting, greeting & DELETING everyone from 2pm-4pm at West Iredell HS in Statesville, NC. Be there early as it will be one of the largest crowds in AML history - WONDERFUL!"

Fans will have to wait and see what Hardy decides on his future, and if he will return to WWE.