Former AEW star drops a potential hint at signing with WWE

A former AEW star recently spoke about his pro wrestling future and teased signing with WWE.

The name in question is Fuego Del Sol. He debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020 and announced his departure in June 2023. Since his release, Del Sol has been making waves on the independent wrestling scene.

The 28-year-old recently teased signing with TNA while replying to a fan on social media. However, he is also seemingly talking with other promotions, including WWE.

In a recent interview with Joel Pearl and Jeremy Lambert on In The Weeds, Fuego Del Sol spoke about his conversation with former TNA executive Scott D'Amore and WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal:

"I talked to Scott D'Amore a little bit. He was like, 'Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. They are talent relations. They are who you should talk to.' I have Tommy's number. He's told me he's keeping me in mind. At the moment, there is nothing for sure. I've always been in touch with William Regal on the other side. William Regal has had nice things to say about me, and hopefully, we'll be doing something." [H/T Cultaholic]

Fuego Del Sol admitted his AEW run was affected due to Cody Rhodes' exit

Cody Rhodes was among AEW's top wrestlers and EVP before he left in 2022. During his tenure, he worked with Fuego Del Sol in a tag team called Too Fast Too Fuego. Del Sol received significant TV time in the company while he was associated with The American Nightmare.

On In The Weeds, Del Sol recently revealed that after Rhodes left for WWE, he wasn't booked consistently on TV:

"What a fun little thing while it lasted. It was only four matches, but it took the world by storm. It was really just a way for Fuego II [Rhodes] to stay in ring shape. He felt like he was cutting too many promos on TV. It was great for me because it guaranteed me to be at TV every week. When Cody leaves, I don’t have that guarantee to be at TV every week. It slowly hurt my standing within AEW."

Only time will tell when and where fans will see Del Sol back inside the squared circle.

