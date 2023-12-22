"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested" - Former AEW star wants to join major promotion

A former AEW star, who left the Jacksonville-based company in June 2023, recently talked about being interested in performing in the TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). The star in question is Fuego Del Sol.

After joining All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Del Sol embarked on a famous losing streak of 34 matches, which ended after the 28-year-old teamed with Marko Stunt and won a tag team match in July 2021. Del Sol did not win a championship or have any memorable rivalries during his AEW tenure spanning four years.

A fan recently took to social media and said he would love to see Fuego join TNA:

"Would love to see Fuego there!"

The former AEW star took notice of the post and praised the new TNA for having an incredible roster. Del Sol said he is interested in performing for the promotion:

"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in wrestling in the new TNA. Incredible roster!" Fuego Del Sol said.

Here is the social media

Expand Tweet

Fuego Del Sol sheds light on his final weeks in AEW

Although Fuego announced leaving the Jacksonville-based company in June 2023, he fought his last match way back. The match was against the Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson on February 15, 2023, on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 28-year-old shed light on the time working for Tony Khan's promotion. The former AEW Star said that his first year in the company was great, but things kept getting worse with time, and he rarely got any TV time toward the end:

"The first year started well, I was appearing alongside Sammy Guevara a bunch, I got to introduce my son Fuego 2 and we got to take off as a tag team, and Malakai Black pitched to work with me and we had a small feud on Rampage. The second year is where things got a little rough. At the start of my second year, my series of matches with House of Black had just finished. Sammy went a different direction creatively and due to the mysterious disappearance of my son, Fuego 2, I wasn't being brought to TV or on Dark that often. That's a dangerous place to be," Fuego Del Sol said. [H/T Fightful ]

Fuego Del Sol reveals his last message to Tony Khan before leaving the company. Read the full story here.