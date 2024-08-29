Former AEW star drops a tease for potential WWE appearance: “I’m sure I’m going to cross that bridge”

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 29, 2024 18:05 GMT
AEW and WWE are two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. (Photo credit: AEW's X and WWE's website)

A former AEW just teased a potential appearance for WWE. He currently works for TNA Wrestling.

Mike Santana was a mainstay on the AEW roster for several years. He spent the initial part of his All Elite run as a member of Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle faction. He was involved in several tag team feuds along with Ortiz as Proud and Powerful. However, Santana went on a singles run in the latter part of his AEW career that didn't materialize into anything meaningful.

After a disappointing singles run in the company, Mike Santana left and went on to wrestle for TNA Wrestling where he has been doing quite well for himself. Now, with WWE's recent partnership with TNA, many fans are hopeful that Santana will make his debut for the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with PWMania, Mike Santana also expressed interest in eventually wrestling for WWE when the time is right but right now. He is currently focused on becoming a World Champion.

“I want to be World Champion. I’m going to be World Champion. That’s my ultimate goal at TNA right now, and to continue growing as a performer. To continue growing as a human being in general. I want to continue traveling the world and doing what I love to do. I went through hell to get back to this, and I’m enjoying every moment. Right now, my ultimate goal is becoming the best wrestler in the world, and becoming World Champion. As far as opponents go, I’m willing to work with anyone. I want to work with everyone. The only way you’ll get better and gain more experience is by working with better people. This whole NXT/TNA thing is exciting and I’m sure I’m going to cross that bridge when it’s meant to happen. When I do, get ready.” [H/T: PWMania]

Mike Santana had talks with WWE before leaving AEW

When Mike Santana left AEW, many people believed that he could be headed to WWE. But that didn't happen and he joined TNA Wrestling. But it looks like there was some interest shown.

During a recent interview with Whatculture, Mike Santana revealed that he had a preliminary discussion with WWE before leaving AEW.

"It was mainly [a feeling out]. There were conversations. It was nothing concrete, just seeing where both of our heads were at and seeing how things go. Every conversation that I had was great," said Santana. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Mike Santana will make his NXT debut anytime in the near future.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
