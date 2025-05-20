Former AEW star feels Tony Khan was forced to sign him: "There was no real plan for me ever"

A 29-year-old former AEW star recently said Tony Khan signed him because he was respected by his peers. He also opened up about Cody Rhodes' opinion of him.

Fuego Del Sol signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 but was unfortunately let go by the promotion in 2023. He recently changed his character and now goes by the name KJ Orso. The upstart has been quite active on the independent wrestling scene following his exit from the company.

Del Sol recently recalled how backstage respect and fanfare seemingly forced Tony Khan to sign him to AEW. On the Busted Open podcast, KJ Orso also revealed that Cody Rhodes liked him when he was in All Elite Wrestling.

"I’ve said this in the past. I don’t think Tony Khan ever had any true plans for me. I think the fanfare and the respect I earned from the locker room almost forced his hand to signing me (…) I am an outside puzzle piece that he just fits in when he wants. ‘You could do some stuff with Sammy [Guevara]. Cody Rhodes really likes you. When Cody wants stuff with you, we’ll do stuff with you and Cody.’ But there was no real plan for me ever," he disclosed. [H/T: Fightful]

The Ex-AEW star pitched an idea to unmask himself to Tony Khan

With the change in his character from Fuego Del Sol to KJ Orso, the ex-AEW star has also taken off his mask for his new journey. Del Sol also recalled how he once pitched an idea to Khan to remove his mask on AEW TV.

“Like I said, I tweeted it out a couple of days ago that I’ve been plagued by the thought of becoming K.J. Orso for years. I pitched it to Tony Khan at one point to take my mask off in AEW. Just throwing things at the wall." [H/T: Fightful]

KJ Orso continues to make his name on the indies, and only time will tell what the future has in store for him in pro wrestling.

