Former AEW star hits back as Jordynne Grace gets targeted by 'insensitive, disrespectful' fans after scary WWE botch

Jordynne Grace recently had a scary botch on NXT. Following the incident, several fans targeted her on the internet.
The former TNA star faced Jaida Parker in the night's opening bout on this week's edition of WWE's developmental brand NXT. The 29-year-old star performed a suicide dive on her opponent, but her foot got caught up on the second rope. Thus, she crash-landed on the floor outside the ring. Many fans were concerned that she might've hurt herself while executing the move, but she didn't sustain any injuries.
Several people attacked Jordynne Grace online and called her unathletic for making such a scary botch. A user on X (fka Twitter) did the same and mocked the NXT star. Ex-AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol clapped back at the person for making an insensitive and disrespectful comment about the female wrestler:
"Or… hear me out? She’s one of the best wrestlers in the world and made a small mistake… you insensitive disrespectful ignorant tribalistic AI loving no face avi troll ass dipsh*t piece of trash."
Fuego also explained that WWE and AEW rings are different from most of the rings used in other promotions. So mistakes are prone to happen:
"WWE uses real rope instead of cable that most rings use, but the biggest difference is WWE and AEW rings are bigger and their ring aprons are longer so you have to recalibrate your mind to simple dives you easily do elsewhere."
Jordynne Grace jokes about getting a drug test
Jordynne Grace is currently feuding with Jaida Parker and Stephanie Vaquer for gold in NXT. Last week on NXT, a brawl erupted in the ring, and security personnel had to step out to contain the situation.
The three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion, known for her insane strength, threw an official over-the-top rope and sent him flying. The internet was abuzz with fans commenting about her sheer strength. Grace took to X and joked that the doctor asked her to take a drug test after the spot.
Grace signed with WWE in January 2025. She debuted for the company at the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1, entering at #19. She is currently a part of the NXT brand.