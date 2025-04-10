  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE NXT
  • Former AEW star hits back as Jordynne Grace gets targeted by 'insensitive, disrespectful' fans after scary WWE botch

Former AEW star hits back as Jordynne Grace gets targeted by 'insensitive, disrespectful' fans after scary WWE botch

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 10, 2025 12:18 GMT
AEW star supports Jordynne Grace on X [Source: AEW on X and TNA on YouTube]
Jordynne Grace recently signed with WWE [Image source: AEW on X and screenshot via TNA on YouTube]

Jordynne Grace recently had a scary botch on NXT. Following the incident, several fans targeted her on the internet.

Ad

The former TNA star faced Jaida Parker in the night's opening bout on this week's edition of WWE's developmental brand NXT. The 29-year-old star performed a suicide dive on her opponent, but her foot got caught up on the second rope. Thus, she crash-landed on the floor outside the ring. Many fans were concerned that she might've hurt herself while executing the move, but she didn't sustain any injuries.

Several people attacked Jordynne Grace online and called her unathletic for making such a scary botch. A user on X (fka Twitter) did the same and mocked the NXT star. Ex-AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol clapped back at the person for making an insensitive and disrespectful comment about the female wrestler:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Or… hear me out? She’s one of the best wrestlers in the world and made a small mistake… you insensitive disrespectful ignorant tribalistic AI loving no face avi troll ass dipsh*t piece of trash."

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Fuego also explained that WWE and AEW rings are different from most of the rings used in other promotions. So mistakes are prone to happen:

Ad
"WWE uses real rope instead of cable that most rings use, but the biggest difference is WWE and AEW rings are bigger and their ring aprons are longer so you have to recalibrate your mind to simple dives you easily do elsewhere."
Ad

Jordynne Grace jokes about getting a drug test

Jordynne Grace is currently feuding with Jaida Parker and Stephanie Vaquer for gold in NXT. Last week on NXT, a brawl erupted in the ring, and security personnel had to step out to contain the situation.

The three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion, known for her insane strength, threw an official over-the-top rope and sent him flying. The internet was abuzz with fans commenting about her sheer strength. Grace took to X and joked that the doctor asked her to take a drug test after the spot.

Ad

Grace signed with WWE in January 2025. She debuted for the company at the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1, entering at #19. She is currently a part of the NXT brand.

About the author
Monika Thapa

Monika Thapa

Twitter icon

Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.

Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.

Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.

When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications