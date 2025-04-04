WWE star jokingly reveals what happened following major incident at recent show

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to reveal that they were tested for drugs after a major incident on the latest edition of NXT. It is none other than Jordynne Grace.

Ad

On this week's NXT, Stephanie Vaquer came out with Ava to announce that she was relinquishing the Women's North American Championship to give more opportunities to the others on the roster, as she was also the current NXT Women's Champion. During the segment, Vaquer also revealed that she would choose who would face her for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Following this announcement, Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker came out to set their eyes on the gold. Both stars took several shots at each other before throwing hands. Security came out to stop the brawl, but one of the officials became the victim of Grace's incredible strength as she sent him flying over the top rope.

Ad

Trending

Jordynne Grace has now taken to X/Twitter to upload her viral clip from WWE NXT. In her post's caption, the former TNA star revealed that she was tested for drugs after showcasing her incredible strength. Grace could be joking with this post, as she is known for uploading sarcastic content on her social media.

"I can never show my true strength again. The doctor was waiting with a drug test when I got to the back," she wrote.

Ad

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend Booker T says "sky is the limit" for Jordynne Grace

After Jordynne Grace debuted on NXT, Booker T. talked about the former TNA star on his Hall of Fame podcast.

The legend said that he believed Grace could become one of the biggest stars in the company and mentioned that she was ready to shine under Triple H and the creative team.

Ad

"I thought Jordynne Grace was going to go straight to the main roster but looks like she's going to be sticking around NXT for a minute. You know she showed up, looked like she and Stephanie Vaquer might have something. As well as, you know, sky is the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean she looks so ready for this moment. I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I'm so glad for her to actually have this time to shine."

Ad

It remains to be seen who will face Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE NXT Women's Championship between Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker at Stand & Deliver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback