"I swear to God" - Booker T finally addresses recent WWE signing

WWE legend Booker T recently shared his honest thoughts on the company's new signing. She is former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

The Juggernaut has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 2012. She got her big break in 2018 when she joined TNA Wrestling. The 28-year-old went on to make a huge name in the company by winning multiple championships. Grace signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2025 as part of NXT.

At Vengeance Day 2025, Jordynne Grace showed up after the main event to stand face-to-face with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jordynne Grace's arrival in WWE. The legend felt Grace would join the main roster directly. However, after her appearance at Vengeance Day, he was convinced the star would be in NXT for the time being.

The WWE Hall of Famer also speculated that the Shawn Michaels-led creative team might be looking to book a feud between the former TNA star and Stephanie Vaquer.

"I thought Jordynne Grace was going to go straight to the main roster but looks like she's going to be sticking around NXT for a minute. You know she showed up, looked like she and Stephanie Vaquer might have something. As well as, you know, sky is the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean she looks so ready for this moment. I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I'm so glad for her to actually have this time to shine." [0:01 - 0:29]

Check out the podcast below.

Triple H sent a message after Jordynne Grace signed with WWE

After Jordynne Grace signed with WWE, her first appearance came in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Following the bout, Triple H took to Instagram to send a message, writing that everyone would be familiar with Grace's talent soon.

"If you’re not familiar with @jordynnegrace, you will be soon enough!" Triple H wrote.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Jordynne Grace's future on the black-and-silver brand.

