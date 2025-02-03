Triple H teases major push for 28-year-old WWE Superstar following Royal Rumble

Triple H has seemingly teased a strong push for a WWE Superstar after a successful Royal Rumble event this past weekend. The event saw controversial booking decisions and some jaw-dropping returns.

But most importantly, the annual show kicked off WrestleMania season on the right note by getting people talking and invested in the uncertainty of some top athletes' Road to The Show of Shows. While Jordynne Grace's position on the match card in April bears watching, Triple H claimed on Instagram that the 28-year-old will make a mark regardless.

The Juggernaut made her first appearance in WWE at last year's Royal Rumble. This was followed by several more appearances on the NXT brand in 2024. Grace left TNA Wrestling last month and subsequently signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The latest edition of the Royal Rumble PLE marked her first appearance as an official member of the Stamford-based promotion's roster. Taking to Instagram, the WWE Chief Content Officer shared a picture with the recently signed athlete. He claimed that those who are not familiar with the former TNA Knockouts World Champion's work will find out soon.

"If you’re not familiar with @jordynnegrace, you will be soon enough!" Triple H wrote.

Check out The Game's IG post below:

Former WWE Superstar claims she'll beat Jordynne Grace in a major contest

In an interview with Forbes last year, former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was asked who would win a bodybuilding contest between her, Bianca Belair, and Jordynne Grace.

She brought up her experience of competing in World Beauty Fitness & Fashion (WBFF), claiming that this company decides a winner based on the "whole package." Within that context, Rose claimed she would take home the accolade. She also added that her feminine look outshines The EST and Grace.

"Bianca Belair looks amazing. She's an incredible athlete. We all know that. Jordynne Grace, same thing, looks amazing, an incredible athlete, jacked, but at the end of the day, it's kind of like a whole package thing. And now other companies may be different. They may be looking for something different, but when it comes to that feminine look, but still strong and classy and all those things on stage, I think I got them," she said.

Bianca and Grace collided during the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday. It will be interesting to see if they lock horns in a singles match in the future.

