Former WWE star claims her "feminine look" outshines both Bianca Belair and Jordynne Grace 

WWE's Bianca Belair and TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace are two of the most successful women in the wrestling business today. They are especially notable for their bodybuilding.

During a recent interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa, Mandy Rose was asked about who will win a Bodybuilding Contest between her, The EST of WWE, and the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Rose first spoke about her own experience competing with World Beauty Fitness & Fashion (WBFF) and revealed that for this particular company, it is about the "whole package." She gave Belair and Grace their flowers but stated that when it comes to every aspect, including the "feminine look," she is the clear winner:

"Ooh, all three of us? That's a tough one. So it all depends on what company, what federation it is because everyone looks for certain things. I competed with WBFF. They're all about the beauty, the presence on stage, the whole package. So not trying to toot my own horn, I'm very humble, but I have to say when it comes to WBFF, I think I'd have them beat just because it's a whole package thing."

Mandy Rose continued:

"Bianca Belair looks amazing. She's an incredible athlete. We all know that. Jordynne Grace, same thing, looks amazing, incredible athlete, jacked, but at the end of the day it's kind of like a whole package thing. And now other companies may be different. They may be looking for something different, but when it comes to that feminine look, but still strong and strong and still classy and all those things on stage, I think I got them." [H/T: Forbes.com]

You can check out Mandy Rose's recent win at WBFF here.

Bianca Belair participated in WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am in 2022 and Grace is a record-holder in Powerlifting.

Belair is once again a champion in WWE. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Jade Cargill for a second time at Bash in Berlin this past Saturday.

TNA's Jordynne Grace seemingly teases WWE debut following NXT No Mercy

After Bash in Berlin on Saturday, NXT No Mercy emanated from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday. TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Joe Hendry were heavily featured on the show.

Previously, Jordynne Grace had worked in the Shawn Michaels-led brand, having made her first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. After NXT No Mercy ended, Grace took to X/Twitter and dropped a cryptic message, seemingly teasing a jump to WWE:

"It’s time to play the game."

Be that as it may, Jordynne Grace is still in possession of the TNA women's division's top prize. Whether she joins WWE full-time bears watching.

