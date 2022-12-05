Bianca Belair shows off impressive physique in competition outside of WWE (Photos)

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair took part in the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am over the weekend.

Last weekend, Team Bianca battled Damage CTRL in a Women's WarGames match to begin WWE Survivor Series. Becky Lynch made her shocking return to the company as the 5th member of The EST's team and was the difference-maker at the premium live event.

The RAW Women's champion took to Twitter to reveal that she participated in the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am over the weekend. Bianca shared several photos and added that all her hard work paid off on stage this weekend:

"For the past 10 weeks, in between my schedule, I have been training for the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am. This weekend all of that hard work got to play out on stage!", tweeted Belair.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

This weekend all of that hard work got to play out on stage!

#wbff #ESTofWWE For the past 10 weeks, in between my schedule, I have been training for the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am.This weekend all of that hard work got to play out on stage! For the past 10 weeks, in between my schedule, I have been training for the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am.This weekend all of that hard work got to play out on stage!#wbff #ESTofWWE https://t.co/Tn0zym3xHX

Belair also disclosed that she made her own bikini for the event. The EST made her own gear for WWE Crown Jewel as well.

Missed the latest Smackdown results? Check them out here.

Bianca Belair on her ring gear at WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she had an embarrassing moment with her ring gear at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the Megacast podcast, the RAW Women's Champion noted that she stitched her own gear for the premium live event and it split down the middle before the match. Bianca added that she had to restitch her gear right before her Last Woman Standing match against Bayley at the show:

"I didn’t have time to make my gear because I wasn’t home at all, and I had to make it on the plane, the bus, the hotel, the locker room. Ironically, I put it on and it split right down the middle. I had to restitch it right before I went out. I always wear clothes underneath because I’m so paranoid." (H/T Metro)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bianca Belair’s Crown Jewel gear was made on the road Bianca Belair’s Crown Jewel gear was made on the road 💯 https://t.co/Rbty5fbiIH

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship for 244 days now. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar challenges The EST for the title next.

Who do you want to see Bianca defend the RAW Women's Championship against? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes