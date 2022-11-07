Bianca Belair sent a message to the WWE Universe following her Last Woman Standing match with Bayley at Crown Jewel.

Belair emerged victorious after a wild match at the premium live event. The Role Model trapped The EST in a storage crate at one point, but the RAW Women's Champion was able to escape. Beliar drove Bayley to the ring on a golf cart and wound up winning the match after trapping her in a ladder so she couldn't get up before the referee counted to 10.

The RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter and said it was an honor to be part of the Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel. Bianca added that she was grateful and thanked the fans in Saudi Arabia.

"What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE. I am so proud of us & grateful! This Moment was Special. And I walked as the Last Woman Standing! Thank you Saudi Arabia #ANDSTILL #ESTofWWE #CrownJewel" tweeted Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

I am so proud of us & grateful!

This Moment was Special.

And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!



Thank you Saudi Arabia

#ANDSTILL

#ESTofWWE

#CrownJewel What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE I am so proud of us & grateful!This Moment was Special.And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!Thank you Saudi Arabia What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE I am so proud of us & grateful!This Moment was Special.And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!Thank you Saudi Arabia#ANDSTILL#ESTofWWE#CrownJewel https://t.co/2ZQKZRnwBk

Bianca Belair provides a fun fact about her gear at WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair recently provided a fun fact about her gear at Crown Jewel. The 33-year-old admitted that she didn't have time to make the gear at home so had to make the outfit in-between shows at the hotel. Belair told fans to always make sure to mention that she gives it her all when her name is brought up.

"Fun Gear Fact: I didn’t have time to make my gear at home, so I made it on the road between shows in the hotel, on the bus, & on the plane.So, most of my gear was sewn by hand or glued together. Whenever you mention my name just make sure you add that I ALWAYS give it my all," tweeted Belair.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE Fun Gear Fact

I didn’t have time to make my gear at home, so I made it on the road between shows in the hotel, on the bus, & on the plane.

So, most of my gear was sewn by hand or glued together 🤣🥵



Whenever you mention my name just make sure you add that I ALWAYS give it my all Fun Gear FactI didn’t have time to make my gear at home, so I made it on the road between shows in the hotel, on the bus, & on the plane.So, most of my gear was sewn by hand or glued together 🤣🥵Whenever you mention my name just make sure you add that I ALWAYS give it my all https://t.co/Tn1QrdaNW4

Bianca Belair has gotten the better of Bayley several times now and it appears their rivalry may finally be over. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar challenges The EST next.

Who would you like to see Bianca Belair defend the title against next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes