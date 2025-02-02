Who is Jordynne Grace? Everything you need to know about WWE’s new signing

The Traditional Women’s Rumble match was the opening contest for the incredible WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. The entire match-up was full of shockers, and the first major surprise in the bout came at number 19 in the form of the newest signing to the Stamford-based promotion, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Michael Cole, on commentary, confirmed that although this was Grace’s second time entering a Royal Rumble match, it was her first time as an official WWE Superstar, confirming the rumors about her inking a brand new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Jordynne Grace is an American pro wrestler, powerlifter, and bodybuilder. Grace started her wrestling journey when she was merely 15. She is currently 28 years old. Before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, Grace had a dominant career at Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

During her stint in TNA, she held the Knockouts World Championship three times. She was also the inaugural Digital Media Champion and even held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

January 19 marked her final match with TNA, where she lost a bout against Tessa Blanchard at Genesis. Immediately after her loss, reports suggested she had left Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and was set to sign a multi-year deal with WWE.

Two WWE Hall of Famers made their returns during the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble bout and has officially secured her WrestleMania main event. Besides Flair, there are two major Hall of Famers who made their returns to the company in hopes of challenging for a World Championship at The Show of Shows.

The two Hall of Famers in question are Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella. Stratus entered at number 25, and Bella entered at number 30. However, both legends fell short of clinching a big win.

It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the newest member of the already stacked women’s division, Jordynne Grace.

